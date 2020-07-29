Renews With Skyview

VIACOMCBS' CBS AUDIO NETWORK has renewed its deal with SKYVIEW NETWORKS for network sales and distribution. The two companies first partnered in 2018.

“Our CBS AUDIO NETWORK partnership with SKYVIEW NETWORKS strengthens our ability to drive sales efforts,” said CBS AUDIO NETWORK and CBS NEWS RADIO VP/GM CRAIG SWAGLER. “This collaboration continues to assure our 23 million weekly listeners that they will continue to get the highest level of quality journalism they are accustomed to, while also providing for new opportunities for growth.”

“CBS AUDIO NETWORK’s commitment to collaborating with the agencies and advertisers has been key to their success,” said SKYVIEW NETWORKS EVP/GM JEANNE-MARIE CONDO. “The CBS team is incredibly creative and expert in using VIACOMCBS’s assets to produce unique content that is highly sought after in the ad community. We have hit our stride together and look forward to more significant growth and new opportunities ahead.”

“We are proud to continue our partnership with CBS and this multi-year renewal speaks to the growing momentum we are experiencing together,” said SKYVIEW CEO KEN THIELE. “As SKYVIEW NETWORKS continues its growth, we are actively planning additional opportunities built on CBS’s programming and integrations across our sales platforms. With today’s changing audio landscape, I am confident that our companies are poised for additional healthy growth.”

« see more Net News