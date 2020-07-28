The Senate confirmation of MIKE O'RIELLY to another term as Commissioner on the FCC is being held up by SENATE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE Chairman JIM INHOFE (R-OK) over the Commission's approval of LIGADO NETWORKS' proposal to deploy a low-power mobile broadband network, reports THE NEW YORK TIMES.

INHOFE wants O'RIELLY to agree to vote to overturn the order approving LIGADO, which passed by unanimous vote but which is being opposed by the PENTAGON, several government agencies, airlines, and other organizations and contractors. The L-band spectrum LIGADO proposes to use is used by GPS systems, and opponents say that LIGADO's system may cause interference rendering GPS units, including those used by the military, airplanes, and individuals, to lose their lock on the satellites.

