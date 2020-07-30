Ann Vydra

ATLAS TALENT AGENCY adds 16-year radio pro, ANNE VYDRA. She was previously with CESD TALENT AGNECY. Although her on-air career was spent mostly in the Alt/Rock format, including KDGE/DALLAS, KKND/NEW ORLEANS, and KQRC/KANSAS CITY, the imaging formats giving her the most love right now are Classic Hits, Classic Rock, and Country.

Her radio imaging clientele list is exhaustive (explains why napping is her fave pastime) and includes PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WWZY/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, ENTERCOM Classic Rock WKBU/NEW ORLEANS, and CUMULUS Classic Hits WRQQ/BATON ROUGE, among so many others.

VYDRA segued into voiceover and radio imaging in 2014 because "moving boxes are heavy, and what do I do with all these compact discs anyway?" When VYDRA is not talking for a living, she enjoys a craft beer with her husband as long as her new dog WENDY doesn't jump up and spill it everywhere or two year old son doesn't try to drink it.

To hop on this train, be sure to listen to the audio samples at her website, vydravoice.com or feel free to chat with her Radio Agents - RICKY MEYER at ricky@atlastalent.com and LISA MARBER-RICH at Lisa@atlastalent.com.

« see more Net News