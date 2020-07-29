Council Changes Course

The WASHINGTON, DC City Council's decision YESTERDAY (7/28) to drop a proposed 3% advertising and data sales tax from its Fiscal Year 2021 budget has met with approval from a collection of organizations and companies, including several broadcasting entities, who issued a statement of appreciation for the council's move.

The statement read, “We strongly commend the Council of the DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA for removing the advertising and personally identifiable information sales tax from the FY 2021 budget. This proposed tax would have created a substantial barrier for economic recovery and job creation in the DISTRICT. Its removal provides a far better environment for the many large and small business and media entities struggling to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We very much appreciate the Council’s willingness to carefully examine these critically important issues and to develop alternatives to meet the DISTRICT’s budget challenges.”

Among the signatories were iHEARTMEDIA, the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS, the MARYLAND DC DELAWARE BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION, and the INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU. AT&T, COMCAST, and VERIZON also signed on to the statement, as did the NEWS MEDIA ALLIANCE, MONUMENTAL (the WASHINGTON WIZARDS, MYSTICS, and CAPITALS), several advertising industry organizations, and others.

