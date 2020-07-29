Al Beck

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WRXK (96 K-ROCK)/FT. MYERS, FL has added AL BECK for nights. BECK, who is the Producer of the DAVE AND CHUCK THE FREAK morning show for BEASLEY MEDIA Active Rock WRIF/DETROIT started this week at 96-5 K-ROCK.

“We are excited to add AL BECK to our on-air line up at WRXK,” said BEASLEY SOUTHWEST FLORIDA OM ADAM STAR. “AL’s on-air rock presentation is stellar, plus his connection with our syndicated Morning Show, DAVE AND CHUCK THE FREAK, doesn’t hurt either! We felt bringing him on the air made perfect sense to embrace the FT. MYERS rock world.”

“I am thrilled to be joining incredible on-air lineup of DAVE AND CHUCK THE FREAK, MATT MANGAS and the legendary STAN & HANEY on the air at 96 K-ROCK,” said BECK. "I can’t wait to get started and join their incredible team!”

