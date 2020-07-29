AMPED With A Record Breaking Year

AMPED DISTRIBUTION has announced new distribution deals BETTER NOISE MUSIC, EARACHE RECORDS, NUCLEAR BLAST, [PIAS], POLYVINYL, SMITHSONIAN FOLKWAYS RECORDINGS, and WARNER CLASSICS. The company also has a new partnership with TOMMY BOY MUSIC starting in AUGUST.

Head of AMPED DEAN TABAAC said, "AMPED just finished another record breaking fiscal year (7/1/19 to 6/30/20) and we are defying and defining what physical sales can do on and offline. We were just about even with prior fiscal on CDs while the industry was down 30% and the industry was up 10.5% for vinyl while AMPED was up over 30%!

“In the new year, we think a critical campaign needs to focus on moving the new release street date back to TUESDAY. The FRIDAY street date has proven to be detrimental to maximizing sales across physical and digital platforms. Streaming remains strong and we feel it is actually helping physical sales since there are no longer cultural borders preventing anyone from listening and learning about any genre or artist they want."

VP/Sales PIP SMITH added, “We maximized our online presence as well as traditional accounts leading up to and during the COVID shutdowns. As a consequence of solid new release set ups at retail, and the ability to pivot to online and consumer direct fulfilled accounts, AMPED was able to continue to capture sales without skipping a beat. Without service interruptions, we continued to supply and meet the demand for great music through our online channels, traditional ecommerce and even brick and mortar that had curbside pickup service. If the appetite from consumer was there – we were able to fulfill the order."

« see more Net News