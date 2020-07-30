Charese Fruge, Ally Lynn

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE charts the career path of KHTE/Little Rock afternoon co-host ALLY WASHINGTON.

ALLY LYNN (her nom de air) is currently rocking the airwaves in her hometown, and the path back home took some interesting twists and turns--it is radio, after all. Reflecting on who inspires her and pushes her buttons to be the best version of herself ALLY notes, "I’m a mentee of MARY K (my radio mom) and JEROME FORD (my radio dad), they both took me under their wings and groomed me up to be the talent I am today.” “NU YORK always pushes the needle for me, alongside KELLY MAC, EDDIE OWENS and BILL BLACK. So much so, that I’m able to deposit all that information into the peers coming up behind me and my current coworkers. The experiences of moving around and working in different environments under different management has been the most beautiful thing for me, which is why I believe my career has carried on the way it has and I have the respect I do."

