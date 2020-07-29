CMA EDU

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) hosted its seventh annual “CMA EDU Leadership Summit” earlier this week (JULY 27-28). The event aims to engage college students with an interest in the Country music industry by providing professional development and networking opportunities. While participants are typically invited to the CMA offices on NASHVILLE’s MUSIC ROW, this year’s event was held virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CMA welcomed a class of 51 students from 13 schools. Students participated in training on topics including communications, brand management and mentorship, in addition to holding peer group discussions. The summit concluded with a keynote speech from WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Chairman and CEO JOHN ESPOSITO, who told the students, “Get your foot in the door. Don’t worry about what you’re getting paid. Just get paid and then out-hustle everyone.”

College students interested in applying for the next CMA EDU class can learn more here.

