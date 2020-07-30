The Ace & TJ Show

ALL ACCESS offers its condolences to syndicated radio hot DAVID "ACE" CANNON, one-half of the 'THE ACE & TJ SHOW" on the death of his 21-year-old daughter PAYTON, who passed away WEDNESDAY night after a car crash.

Trooper SETH STEVENSON of the NORTH CAROLINA HIGHWAY PATROL said the crash happened when a BMW, traveling at a high speed, ran off the road to the right and struck a tree.

The dho's home station is iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHQC (HITS 96.1)/CHARLOTTE, NC.

The radio show posted the following INSTAGRAM message:

"Our show has experienced a heart wrenching blow. ACE’s daughter PAYTON was taken from us in a single car accident last night. As you can imagine, we are all devastated, but ACE and his family are especially in desperate need of your prayers. We have always shared our lives with you during laughter and sadness, so we wanted to give you the information before you heard it somewhere else. We will keep you updated as much as possible. Thank you for your constant support. We appreciate it more than you could possibly know."

« see more Net News