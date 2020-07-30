Malik B (Twitter)

PHILADELPHIA native MALIK B (MALIK ABDUL BASET), a founding member of THE ROOTS who left the group after their first four albums to launch a solo career, has passed away at 47.

His death was first confirmed by his cousin, former CBS NEWS correspondent DON CHAMPION, as well as founding members AHMIR "QUESTLOVE" THOMPSON and TARIQ "BLACK THOUGHT" TROTTER.

MALIK joined THE ROOTS before their 1993 debut studio album, “Organix.” He also appeared on the band’s next three albums including “Do You Want More?!!!??!,” “Illadelph Halflife” and “Things Fall Apart," before leaving in 1999 for a solo career, including an EP and two albums. His most recent release was 2016's "Unpredictable,".with producer MR. GREEN.

ROOTS member BLACK THOUGH dedicated a song to MALIK B entitled “Water” on the group's fifth album, "Phrenology," after he left describing how they first met.

The MC was also a member of the underground rap group, ARMY OF THE PHAROAHS, and later appeared as a guest artist on several ROOTS' songs, like “Game Theory.”

The group released the following statement: “It is with heavy hearts and tearful eyes that we regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member MALIK ABDUL BASET. May he be remembered for his devotion to ISLAM, His loving brotherhood and His innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family and extended family in our time of mourning such a great loss.”

Tweeted DON CHAMPION, “Mourning my beloved cousin today. He was so talented and had a huge heart. I still remember when he and THE ROOTS were starting out. He’d give me and my dad their cassette tapes to listen to. I miss you already, MALIK. #RIP.”

Fellow PHILADELPHIA-based rapper REEF THE LOST CAUSE (SHARIF T. LACEY) posted, “Heartbroken to hear of the passing of MALIK B, one of the greatest MC’s to ever come from this city. He had his troubles for sure, but dude inspired a whole generation of us to touch the mic. Myself included. May he rest peacefully.”

The details of his death have not yet been revealed.

