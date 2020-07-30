Golic

GOOD KARMA BRANDS stations in five markets will commemorate MIKE GOLIC winding up 22 years in mornings at ESPN RADIO TOMORROW (7/31) with "22 Hours of GOLIC," with memories, pictures, videos and stories from GOLIC's career airing 8a (ET) TODAY through 6a (ET) FRIDAY. The special programming honoring GOLIC will air on Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND, Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO, Sports WKTI (ESPN 94.5)/MILWAUKEE, Sports WTLX (100.5 FM ESPN)/MADISON, and Sports WUUB (ESPN 106.3)/WEST PALM BEACH.

In addition, GOLIC will join 850 ESPN CLEVELAND's TONY RIZZO and AARON GOLDHAMMER on "THE REALLY BIG SHOW" on THURSDAY and ESPN 1000/CHICAGO's TOM WADDLE and MARC SILVERMAN later the same day. GOLIC went to high school in CLEVELAND.

