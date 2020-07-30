Keith

GRAMMY award winner MICHAEL "MIKE" KEITH of the R&B group 112, has tested positive for COVID-19 while promoting the band’s new single and music video, “Spend It All.”

KEITH is uncertain where he contracted the virus. They had recently filmed three music videos in the span of three days

KEITH began isolating at home when he first noticed a slight cough, fever, and chills. He continued remotely to conduct media and radio interviews to promote the new releases until he became unable to do so. He is managing his symptoms while quarantined in his ATLANTA, GEORGIA home.

Fellow bandmate, SLIM, doesn’t feel ill and believes he may have contracted the CORONAVIRUS months ago.

SLIM (MARVIN SCANDRICK) said, “This virus is real, and it’s unfortunate that my brother MIKE is going through it right now. We’re all praying for him, and I’m going to keep holding it down until he is back at 100%. 112 Forever.”

