5% Drop In Q2

SIRIUSXM has posted Q2 operating and financial results, including revenue of $1.9 billion, down 5% compared to the prior year period. The Company's net income was $243 million in the second quarter 2020, compared to $263 million in the prior year period. Net income per diluted common share was $0.05 in the second quarter 2020, compared to $0.06 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter totaled $615 million, roughly unchanged from $618 million in the prior year period, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.8%, an improvement of approximately 160 basis points from the 2019 period. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin was driven by a 7% decrease in total cash operating expenses, primarily in subscriber acquisition costs, revenue share and royalties, and sales and marketing, while revenue only decreased 5%.

"SIRIUSXM's business during this challenging period has been resilient, and with improving results and visibility into the remainder of the year, I'm pleased to resume offering subscriber and financial guidance. Despite the incredible economic stresses brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, our self-pay net subscriber additions grew by nearly 200,000 over the first quarter of the year, and we reported improved churn of just 1.6% per month with rising ARPU. Although advertising revenue fell 34% in the quarter, substantial expense savings in SAC and other areas provided a complete offset, and we generated over half a billion dollars of free cash flow. We are investing in or business, our people, and external opportunities to position ourselves for future growth," said CEO JIM MEYER.

