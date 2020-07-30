No Sale

No new station sales were filed with the FCC THURSDAY morning (7/30).

Two STA applications were filed with the Commission, one by ENTERCOM LICENSE, LLC for WEEI-A/BOSTON (operation with parameters at variance due to a new adjacent tower that has not been properly detuned) and ALPHA 3E LICENSEE LLC (KZEN/CENTRAL CITY, NE, reduced power due to wind damage to antenna).

And MORGAN COUNTY BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC. has closed on the assignment of the license of W246DP/JACKSONVILLE, IL to MORGAN COUNTY MEDIA, LLC for no consideration. The seller and buyer are the former and current licensees of primary station News-Talk WJIL-A/JACKSONVILLE, IL.

« see more Net News