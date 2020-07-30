Cody Belew

NASHVILLE-based ONE VISION MUSIC GROUP has signed singer-songwriter CODY BELEW to its roster. BELEW, a top eight finisher on NBC-TV's "The Voice," moved to NASHVILLE in 2012 and has written alongside several artists including DEANA CARTER, JILLIAN JACQUELINE and HAILEY WHITTERS. The ARKANSAS native's original song, "The Choice A Lonely Heart Makes," was featured on The CW series "Roswell, New Mexico."

“CODY BELEW is a talent that is beyond measure," said VISIONARY MUSIC GROUP/ONE VISION MUSIC GROUP CEO CORY B. SAVAGE. "I am honored to join CODY on his musical journey to share his message with the world.”

« see more Net News