Cain

Former presidential candidate, radio talk show host, GODFATHER'S PIZZA CEO, and TRUMP surrogate HERMAN CAIN has died of COVID-19 coronavirus. He was 74 and was admitted to a hospital with the disease on JULY 1st, less than two weeks after attending President TRUMP's TULSA rally, where he did not wear a mask or practice social distancing.

CAIN hosted a talk show for COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A/ATLANTA in 2008-11 and 2013-18, and in syndication via DIAL GLOBAL/DGital MEDIA. He also served as a commentator on FOX NEWS CHANNEL and recently launched a TV show for NEWSMAX TV.

Starting with work as a civilian in the NAVY, CAIN's career took him to the COCA-COLA COMPANY and then PILLSBURY, where he worked at then-subsidiaries BURGER KING and GODFATHER'S PIZZA. CAIN also served as Chairman of the FEDERAL RESERVE BANK in KANSAS CITY and CEO of the NATIONAL RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION, and ran for the SENATE in GEORGIA in 2004 and ran for President in 2000 and 2012. He was nominated by President TRUMP for the FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD last year but withdrew after allegations of sexual misconduct arose.

