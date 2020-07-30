Kelly

ESPN AUDIO has tapped voiceover artist CAYMAN KELLY as the network's new voice. KELLY's work will begin airing on ESPN RADIO, podcasts, and live event coverage in AUGUST.

“I am super excited to be working with such an amazing team that I have turned to for sports as a fan for years,” said KELLY, who has served as imaging voice for BET, iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR-F (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK, and many others, and also hosts shows on SIRIUSXM HEART & SOUL. “Now, to suddenly be a part of the sports magic is surreal! I'm extremely thankful for the opportunity.”

SVP/Production DAVID ROBERTS said, “CAYMAN brings an unmatched sound and prime-time feel to everything he does. We are excited to work with CAYMAN and look forward to his voice differentiating the sound of ESPN AUDIO.”

« see more Net News