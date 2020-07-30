Clockwise from top left: Keegan, Sunshine and Meyer

The latest in the monthly series of “CRS360” webinars from COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS, INC. (CRB), “How to Regain Revenue and Reassure Clients,” was held YESTERDAY (7/29), focusing on radio advertising and how local sales teams are reclaiming revenue even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The webinar was moderated by MATT SUNSHINE of THE CENTER FOR SALES STRATEGY, and featured BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country WXTU/PHILADELPHIA GSM ROB KEEGAN and RUBBER CITY RADIO GROUP Country WQMX/AKRON, OH GSM MASON MEYER, who each shared five adjustments they’ve made in their sales departments since the pandemic began in the U.S. in mid-MARCH. These included tips about working from home, staying grounded mentally, filling the gap left by the lack of station events, and spending downtime improving your knowledge and skills, and mastering tools and systems.

Watch the webinar here.

The next “CRS360” webinar, set for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26th, will take a look at what the workplace might look like if and when people begin returning to the office.

