Gen Z Insights

EDISON RESEARCH released data on audio listening habits of Gen Z THURSDAY (7/30) in a webinar, “Radio’s Roadmap to Gen Z Listenership,” hosted by EDISON's MEGAN VARTAN and FRONT ROW INSIGHTS' JAYNE CHARNESKI and featuring data from EDISON's "Share of Ear" study and listener interviews. An earlier version of the presentation was previously presented at NAB SHOW EXPRESS.

The presentation on the listening habits of 13-24-year-olds included news that AM/FM radio's reach in that demographic stands at 55%, just ahead of streaming at 53%, prompting VARTAN to note, “Perhaps the fact that Gen Z listens to any AM/FM radio surprises you. Many people believe that no young people ever listen to the radio any more. This is simply not true. Especially when they are in their cars, but even in other places -- young people do listen to the radio.”

However, Gen Z listeners spend 50% less of their total share of time listening to AM/FM than the average 13+ population, meaning that they spend less time with radio when they tune in. Most of Gen Z's AM/FM listening is in the car, and 89% is through a traditional radio receiver, although they are more likely to listen to audio on a smartphone than a traditional device; they spend 58% more of their time listening to streaming audio, and 11% of their radio station listening goes to streams; and their share of YOUTUBE music listening is 98% higher than the average 13+ population.

“Stations need to remind these digital natives that FM radio is available digitally,” said CHARNESKI. “This is the generation that was swiping before they were wiping … and yet, somehow they’re not thinking of FM radio as that’s available on their phones and mobile devices.”

And the qualitative interviews gave some reasons Gen Z listeners like radio, including the human connection, surprise songs popping up, nostalgia, and being a source for music and artist information and news.

See the PowerPoint presentation here.

