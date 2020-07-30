Tera And Adam Lisicky

LOCAL MEDIA Alternative XETRA-F (91X)/SAN DIEGO night-timer ADAM LISICKY has been let go due to COVID-19. LISICKY spent the past 5+ years at 91X.

In the meantime, after 16 years on-air, ADAM and his wife TERA are rocking the mic from home offering a backstage pass into the lives of many artists by hosting and producing the podcast "BRINGIN’ IT BACKWARDS" for AMERICAN SONGWRITER’S PODCAST NETWORK.

"We started the podcast on our date nights at music venues and partnering with HARD ROCK HOTEL SAN DIEGO for in-person interviews," said TERA LISICKY. "As COVID-19 has kept most of us home, we continue to give artists a platform to tell their story to entertain and inspire music enthusiasts! We'd appreciate your support by subscribing and following to our podcast with AMERICAN SONGWRITER. Tune in daily for another dose of musical inspiration!"

Find more info on BRINGIN’ IT BACKWARDS here.

