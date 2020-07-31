KJR Leads Food Drive

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits WJR (95.7 THE JET)/SEATTLE's inaugural "JODI & BENDER;S FILL THE TRUCK FOOD CHALLENGE" raised more than 220,000 meals to benefit FOOD LIFELINE, a food network powered by FEEDING AMERICA which distributes food to over 300 food banks, shelters and meal programs in the local area.

The newly minted “MORNINGS WITH JODI & BENDER” show brought back a popular SEATTLE food drive promotion that BENDER had done several times in the past around THANKSGIVING.

From JULY 15th to 22nd, the duo committed to broadcasting on the top of a 53-foot trailer truck until it was filled with food for the community. Listeners were encouraged to stop by and donate non-perishable food items or make an online monetary donation at www.fillthetrucknow.com. Committed to the goal of helping FOOD LIFELINE, BENDER remained camped out on top of the truck day and night during the eight-day drive.

Said the morning show co-host, “With everything going on in and around our city, something needed to be done now. The demand is so high on our local food banks while the donations are at an all-time low. We knew we couldn’t wait.”

Added co-host JODI BROTHERS, “This food drive couldn’t be timelier. So many people are experiencing food insecurity, many for the first time, and teaming up to help FOOD LIFELINE is the best way to do our part, Taking care of our neighbors is crucial during this hard time, and it gives people a chance to do their part, which couldn’t be more important.”

KJR also teamed up with FRED MEYER, local chain of supermarkets and long-time supporter of FOOD LIFELINE, to host the food drive at their downtown RENTON, WA, location.

Other local organizations including OBERTO SPECIALTY MEATS, LICE CLINICS OF AMERICA, STAR RENTALS, CASCADIA GLOBAL SECURITY, DUNN LUMBER and SIGNARAMA REDMOND contributed to the success of the event.

