R.E.M. At Glastonbury

R.E.M.’s historic headline set from the PYRAMID STAGE at GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL in 1999 will be released globally next THURSDAY, AUGUST 6th on YOUTUBE at 3p ET/12p PT.

Following performances from BLONDIE, BUSH and HOLE, R.E.M. took the iconic PYRAMID STAGE on JUNE 25th, 1999, shortly into their EUROPEAN summer tour and at the end of a long, sunny day in SOMERSET, U.K.

Recalled MICHAEL STIPE, the band's vocalist, “HOLE did such a great set, I was like — I’ve got to ramp this up, I’ve got to be great. I think it was maybe a moment for R.E.M. and the U.K. where we had kind of been forgotten or pushed aside by younger bands, and that was a particular moment at GLASTONBURY where I think we pulled ourselves back to the front of the line and actually proved, this is what we’re capable of. It was a great show for us!”

Backed by simple flashing neon signs, the band presented a selection of old and new songs, including “Daysleeper,” “The One I Love,” “Losing My Religion,” “Everybody Hurts,” “Man on the Moon” and “Its the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine).”

GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL co-organizer EMILY EAVIS said the recent U.K.-specific airing of the show at the end of JUNE “brought back so many memories and emotions – it was a great, great gig. What a band!”

Audio from this headline set was recently released as part of the band’s "R.E.M. at the BBC" collection.

