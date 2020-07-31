Billie Eilish

BILLIE EILISH has returned from her GRAMMY-winning year with a new single and music video, "my future."



Wrote BILLIE in an e-mail to fans, "we wrote this at the very beginning of quarantine. it’s a song that’s really really personal and special to me. when we wrote this song, it was exactly where my head was at - hopeful, excited and a craaaazy amount of self reflection and self growth. but recently it has also taken on a lot of new meaning in the context of what’s happening in the world now. i hope you can all find meaning in it for yourselves.”



Written and recorded in LOS ANGELES during lockdown, and produced by her brother FINNEAS, "my future" follows the 18-year-old’s groundbreaking 2019 multi-GRAMMY-winning debut album ‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’ and the 2020 release of her official JAMES BOND song "No Time To Die."



The animated official music video accompanying this release was created by AUSTRALIAN artist ANDREW ONORATO.

Back home isolating in Los Angeles —with more time and space on her hands— INTERSCOPE calls "my future" "the product of an assured young woman, coming into her own, as she contemplates what’s ahead of her, signifying a new chapter for the iconic teen-trailblazer."

