ENTERCOM Top 40 WRVQ (Q94)/RICHMOND SVPP ZAC DAVIS has been busting his butt to create some innovative Q94 ZOOM ROOMS/NEW MUSIC LOUNGES -- HOME EDITIONS in view of the COVID-19 pandemic ... and he's got a great list of stars who have appeared:

JOJO: Our first one where she did our first Q94 New Music Lounge Home Edition

MEGHAN TRAINOR: Q94 Q&A with DIgital Brand Mgr./midday personality Deni Lee

LEWIS CAPALDI: He broke the news to DENI & our viewers that he had a new lady in his life!

TREVOR DANIEL: He did some acrobatics for us during a Q94 Q&A with afternooner MATT MURPHY

AJR: Performed for us virtually in the Q94 New Music Lounge Home Edition

POWFU: Q94 Q&A with DENI

SURFACES: You’ve heard their song “Sunday Best” on Q94 and TIKTOK! They’ve also worked with ELTON JOHN … ELTON FREAKIN JOHN! =)

STAYSOLIDROCKY: Born in TEXAS, raised in RVA & talked to Matt Murphy about growing up here!!

ALEC BENJAMIN: New artist that has worked with ALESSIA CARA

BENEE: She has a quirky song called, “Supalonely” and MATT MURPHY talked to her all the way from NEW ZEALAND!

JP SAXE: Wrote “If the World was Ending” with JULIA MICHAELS and then she became his girlfriend =)

And coming up it's KELSEA BALLERINI -- listeners can submit questions, here.

DENI & JOJO

MATT & JP SAXE

