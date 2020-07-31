-
WRVQ (Q94)/Richmond New Music Lounges -- The Home Edition
July 31, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ENTERCOM Top 40 WRVQ (Q94)/RICHMOND SVPP ZAC DAVIS has been busting his butt to create some innovative Q94 ZOOM ROOMS/NEW MUSIC LOUNGES -- HOME EDITIONS in view of the COVID-19 pandemic ... and he's got a great list of stars who have appeared:
JOJO: Our first one where she did our first Q94 New Music Lounge Home Edition
MEGHAN TRAINOR: Q94 Q&A with DIgital Brand Mgr./midday personality Deni Lee
LEWIS CAPALDI: He broke the news to DENI & our viewers that he had a new lady in his life!
TREVOR DANIEL: He did some acrobatics for us during a Q94 Q&A with afternooner MATT MURPHY
AJR: Performed for us virtually in the Q94 New Music Lounge Home Edition
POWFU: Q94 Q&A with DENI
SURFACES: You’ve heard their song “Sunday Best” on Q94 and TIKTOK! They’ve also worked with ELTON JOHN … ELTON FREAKIN JOHN! =)
STAYSOLIDROCKY: Born in TEXAS, raised in RVA & talked to Matt Murphy about growing up here!!
ALEC BENJAMIN: New artist that has worked with ALESSIA CARA
BENEE: She has a quirky song called, “Supalonely” and MATT MURPHY talked to her all the way from NEW ZEALAND!
JP SAXE: Wrote “If the World was Ending” with JULIA MICHAELS and then she became his girlfriend =)
And coming up it's KELSEA BALLERINI -- listeners can submit questions, here.
DENI & JOJO
MATT & JP SAXE
-