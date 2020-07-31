Ringo Starr And Jim Delehant (Photo: Jim Delehant Estate)

Condolences to the family and friends of JIM DELEHANT, long-time ATLANTIC RECORDS A&R Director, as well as a key figure in the development of critical rock, blues and R&B journalism in the 1960s. DELEHANT died TUESDAY (7/28) in KINGSTON, NY, from complications of a stroke and subsequent heart failure. He passed away two days after his 80th birthday.

DELEHANT was best known as VP/Dir. of A&R at ATLANTIC/ATCO RECORDS from 1968 to 1981, the so-called "golden era" when the label group emerged from indie status to become a worldwide powerhouse. ATLANTIC was DELEHANT’s "second act," though, following his years as an influential writer and editor from 1962 to 1968 at HIT PARADER.

“JIM was a set of my ears at ATLANTIC,” said lifelong friend JERRY GREENBERG of MIRAGE MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT. “We both lived in CONNECTICUT, so JIM and I would commute together. We would listen to music in the car and pick the singles there. We had pins made up to put on the sun visor. We gave the car gold records. He was sweet, kind and loved by all the artists and staff. I stayed in touch throughout the years. R.I.P. my friend.”

