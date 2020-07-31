On The Radio Again

The OAKLAND ATHLETICS will be heard on broadcast radio after all this season, with the remainder of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season to air on iHEARTMEDIA Business KNEW-A (BLOOMBERG RADIO 960 AM)/SAN FRANCISCO, according to the SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE's SUSAN SLUSSER.

The team previously had gone to a streaming-only model for game coverage through TUNEIN in the BAY AREA, while remaining on broadcast radio for affiliates outside the immediate SAN FRANCISCO-OAKLAND-SAN JOSE area (NET NEWS 2/18), after airing on crosstown SALEM News-Talk KTRB-A (860 AM THE ANSWER) last season. The online-only position drew criticism from fans accustomed to hearing A'S coverage on traditional radio.

The deal will commence with TONIGHT's game at SEATTLE; KNEW will air all 54 remaining games in the season. In addition, the A'S are leaving TUNEIN and will stream the A'S CAST channel on iHEARTRADIO and the team's website as of TONIGHT as well.

