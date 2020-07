Change Afoot

Whassup at MIDWEST Top 40/Mainstream WLMI (i92.9)/LANSING?

Ears in the market tell ALL ACCESS that The station has been running on-air and online promos teasing that “i92.9” is going away and that “A Revolution Is Coming.”

PD/midday host ART ‘ARTIMIS’ SMITH exited just over a month ago (NET NEWS 6/30).

« see more Net News