Crash Kelly (Photo: Facebook)

STARLITE Hot AC KLTG (THE BEACH 96.5)/CORPUS CHRISTI PD CRASH KELLEY took to FACEBOOK to share that he's left the building.

He wrote, "Channelling THE JONAS BROTHERS, feeling so 'Cool.' Now I am officially on the beach on the beach. Great ratings today and let go the same day. As SCARLETT O'HARA so aptly put it, 'Well fiddledeedee, tomorrow is another day'."

