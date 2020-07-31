To Hold Virtual Auditions

“AMERICAN IDOL” is planning to resuming auditions, but because of COVID-19, they will be held remotely.

VARIETY reports, "This allows the usual 'Idol Across America' tour to expand out and include all 50 states plus WASHINGTON, DC for the first time since the show’s inception. Auditions for the upcoming fourth season on the Alphabet network begin AUG. 10th, and this time around, hopeful contestants can perform across any official audition date.

