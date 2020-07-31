East Coast Readies For Hurrican Isaias

After dumping lots of rain and inflicting damaging winds on PUERTO RICO and the DOMINICAN REPUBLIC as a tropical storm, ISAIAS is now a Cat 1 hurricane (winds 74-95 mph) and has shifted its path to the EAST.

HURRICANE ISAIAS is expected to dump heavy rains on CUBA, MIAMI and all points along the FLORIDA COAST and continue to march up the EAST COAST through WEDNESDAY (8/5) of next week, according to the ORLANDO SENTINEL.

According to CNN: ISAIAS left 300,000 to 400,000 people without power in PUERTO RICO, NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAN JUAN meteorologist GABRIEL LOJERO told CNN.

"It dropped 5 to 10 inches of rain, triggering flash floods and mudslides on the island. One woman went missing after her car was swept away. A lot of neighborhoods were submerged under water. More rain is expected FRIDAY in the DOMINICAN REPUBLIC and HAITI; by storm's end, up to 12 inches of rain could have accumulated in some areas there."

As affected stations roll out their preparations and reporting on HURRICANE ISAIAS, ALL ACCESS will bring you the details.

