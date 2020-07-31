New In Lansing

Today (7/31) at noon, MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS revealed its new format for Top 40/Mainstream WLMI (i92.9)/LANSING. The station is now Oldies and CRUISIN' 92.9, LANSING's Greatest Hits.

CRUISIN' 92.9 is emphasising the late 60s through late 70s. The "CRUISIN' 92.9" name is a nod to LANSING's automotive industry history and to a pastime of LANSING youth at the time. Station management is calling CRUISIN' 92.9, "a soundtrack to cruisin' up and down MICHIGAN AVENUE, CEDAR STREET, and around the CAPITOL LOOP."

