Clockwise from top left, Russell, Kilgore and Benjamin

The MECHANICAL LICENSING COLLECTIVE (MLC) has hired several new staffers who will help lead the company's finance, public relations and rights management efforts. Based in NASHVILLE, MONIQUE BENJAMIN joins the company as Head of Finance, and NATALIE KILGORE is on board as Head of Public Relations. Based in NEW YORK, MAURICE RUSSELL has been added as Head of Rights Management.

With more than 18 years of experience, BENJAMIN began her career at PIRCEWATERHOUSECOOPERS and then transitioned into the music industry. She held various finance-related roles at WORD ENTERTAINMENT and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE, eventually rising through the ranks to become WARNER's SVP/Finance. As Head of Finance, she will lead the MLC’s internal budgeting process and track operational costs. She will also lead efforts to set up its initial internal financial policies and processes.

Previous endeavors for KILGORE include launching the in-house publicity departments for both BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP and BBR MUSIC GROUP, and serving as the Communications Director for the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI). On the job since MAY, she oversees the MLC’s external communications, including those aimed at its songwriter and music publisher stakeholders.

RUSSELL has previously served on advisory groups at the U.S. COPYRIGHT OFFICE and the U.S. PATENT AND TRADE OFFICE, and has also been a longtime participant in the music industry standards-setting organization DIGITAL DATA EXCHANGE (DDEX). He most recently served as the CEO/founder of consultancy firm MEDIA RIGHTS MANAGEMENT (MRM). In his new role at the MLC, RUSSELL will lead the company's internal team of publishing experts, providing support and subject-matter expertise to its operational teams. In addition, he will lead the publisher relations efforts, ensuring that music publishers always have a direct line of communication with The MLC. He will also coordinate the MLC’s operational relationship with the HARRY FOX AGENCY (HFA), the MLC’s primary outside vendor for administration.

“I’m excited to welcome three new executives to the MLC’s leadership team as we continue to build our organization,” said CEO KRIS AHREND. “MONIQUE, NATALIE, and MAURICE each possess many years of experience working in the music industry, they are recognized leaders in their fields, and they are well-respected by their peers. I am grateful that they have decided to join the MLC.”

