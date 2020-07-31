Brian

AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT has signed Country music newcomer CAMO BRIAN to its artist roster. The OAK RIDGE, TN native's self-penned debut single, "Already Famous," is set to release on WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5th. The song fuses Country and Hip Hop to "deliver a positive message about loving someone just the way they are," according to PR materials.

"The first time we heard CAMO BRIAN, we knew right away that he would be a great addition to our roster," said AVERAGE JOES VP/A&R FORREST LATTA. "His authenticity and fresh approach to Country music is new and exciting. We're anxious to roll out his first single."

