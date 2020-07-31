Mack

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of WBAP-A/FORTH WORTH broadcasting legend BILL MACK, who passed away this morning (7/31) from COVID-19. MACK, known as “The Midnight Cowboy” because of his popular overnight show, was inducted into the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME in 1982. He is also a member of the TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME.

His son, VILLECOM Country KSTV-F (The MIGHTY 93)/STEPHENVILLE, TX PD BILLY MACK SMITH, posted the news on FACEBOOK, writing, “I’m deeply saddened to tell you that my dad passed away early this morning due to COVID-19 with underlying conditions. He was an amazing father, grandfather, great grandfather and husband to my mom. I’m blessed to have had not only a great dad but my best friend as well. He truly will be missed.”

MACK, who also worked for a time at SIRIUS/XM radio, was a songwriter, best known for writing LEANN RIMES’ GRAMMY-winning 1996 breakthrough hit, “Blue.” He was also the writer of CAL SMITH’s 1968 single “Drinking Champagne,” which became a Top 5 hit for GEORGE STRAIT in 1990.

