-
Country Radio Hall Of Famer Bill Mack Dies From COVID-19
July 31, 2020 at 9:37 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of WBAP-A/FORTH WORTH broadcasting legend BILL MACK, who passed away this morning (7/31) from COVID-19. MACK, known as “The Midnight Cowboy” because of his popular overnight show, was inducted into the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME in 1982. He is also a member of the TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME.
His son, VILLECOM Country KSTV-F (The MIGHTY 93)/STEPHENVILLE, TX PD BILLY MACK SMITH, posted the news on FACEBOOK, writing, “I’m deeply saddened to tell you that my dad passed away early this morning due to COVID-19 with underlying conditions. He was an amazing father, grandfather, great grandfather and husband to my mom. I’m blessed to have had not only a great dad but my best friend as well. He truly will be missed.”
MACK, who also worked for a time at SIRIUS/XM radio, was a songwriter, best known for writing LEANN RIMES’ GRAMMY-winning 1996 breakthrough hit, “Blue.” He was also the writer of CAL SMITH’s 1968 single “Drinking Champagne,” which became a Top 5 hit for GEORGE STRAIT in 1990.
-