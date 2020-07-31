Debuts In Harrisburg 8/3

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WHKF (ALT 99.3)/HARRISBURG is adding PREMIERE NETWORKS' “THE WOODY SHOW” for weekday mornings 6-10a (ET), effective MONDAY (8/3).

“Salute to the team at iHEARTMEDIA in HARRISBURG who foolishly believe in us so much that they’re willing to tarnish the rich history and good name of HARRISBURG -- which, did you know, has its own mini STATUE OF LIBERTY?” said JEFF "WOODY" FIFE. “It’s true! The ALT ROCK 99.3 signal proudly transmits from its torch.”

iHEARTMEDIA HARRISBURG/ALLENTOWN/LANCASTER VP/Programming JOSH WOLFF said, “We are delighted to bring ‘THE WOODY SHOW’ to ALT 99.3. “Their unique chemistry and brand of humor will be the perfect way for CENTRAL PA to start their day. We’re very excited!”

ALT 99.3’s new weekday on-air lineup is:

6-10a - THE WOODY SHOW

10-3p - HOLLY LOVE

3-7p - KLINGER

7p-mid - AMY WARNER

