Consent Decrees

H & G C, INC., licensee of Hot AC WWSL (MIX 102.3)/PHILADELPHIA, MS, and ALUM SPRINGS VISION & OUTREACH CORP., licensee of noncommercial Religion WDFB/JUNCTION CITY-DANVILLE, KY, have reached consent decrees with the FCC's Media Bureau over failure to comply with the Commission's political record keeping rules for their public files.

The agreement has the licensees, who could not certify compliance in their license renewal applications, agreeing to detailed compliance plans in exchange for the Commission moving forward with processing the applications. No fines were assessed against the licensees.

