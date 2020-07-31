Dowdy

News-Talk WLNI/LYNCHBURG, VA morning host LARRY DOWDY has retired after 47 years in LYNCHBURG and ROANOKE radio and TV, the last five hosting "THE MORNING LINE" on WLNI. He previously hosted at Top 40 WXLK (K92) and AC WSNV (SUNNY 93.5)/ROANOKE and CBS affiliate WDBJ-TV.

DOWDY, who will continue to host podcasts and do voiceover work, is leaving WLNI as the station changes hands from MEL WHEELER, INC. to JAMES RIVER MEDIA, LLC, which recently bought the station for $785,000.

