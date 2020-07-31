Music Videos

FACEBOOK is introducing music videos this weekend, with SONY MUSIC GROUP, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, WARNER MUSIC GROUP, MERLIN, BMG, KOBALT and several independent companies among the initial partners. Users will be able to share the videos, which will cover many music genres.

The rollout will include exclusive music video premieres in the coming weeks from J. BALVIN, KAROL G, SEBASTIAN YATRA, ALEJANDRO FERNANDEZ, and CALIBRE 50, as well as the premiere of a video for a new LELE PONS track that will be preceded with a FACEBOOK Live stream, and another exclusive video premiere and FACEBOOK Live video with Panamanian R&B singer SECH.

