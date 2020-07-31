Stubbs

EDDIE STUBBS, the longtime evening host at RYMAN HOSPITALITY PARTNERS Country-Americana WSM-A/NASHVILLE, signed off from the station for the last time on WEDNESDAY, JULY 29th after announcing earlier this month that he will be stepping down from his roles at the station and the GRAND OLE OPRY (NET NEWS 7/22).

Highlights of his final show included call-ins from Country stars LORETTA LYNN, DOLLY PARTON and CHRIS JANSON and an in-studio visit from CONNIE SMITH and MARTY STUART. In addition, hundreds of song requests and well wishes from listeners and artists from all over the world flooded the WSM phone lines.

STUBBS' entire last show is available to stream here, and check out a video of Country stars KEITH URBAN, GARTH BROOKS, CARRIE UNDERWOOD and many more saying farewell here.

