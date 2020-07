Swap

The CHARLOTTE OBSERVER reports that ENTERCOM Sports WFNZ-A-W273DA (THE FAN)/CHARLOTTE is swapping its midday and afternoon shows on MONDAY (8/3).

The move puts current afternoon host KYLE BAILEY in the 10a-2p (ET) slot, and NICK WILSON and JOSH PARCELL will move to afternoons 2-7p.

