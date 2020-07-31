More Co-Sponsors (Photo: Jackelberry/Pixabay)

Twelve more members of CONGRESS have joined as co-sponsors of the Local Radio Freedom Act (H. Con. Res. 20 and S. Con. Res. 5), the bill that opposes "any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge" on local broadcast radio stations. The bill now has 223 co-sponsors in the HOUSE, giving the bill a bipartisan majority in that chamber, and 27 in the SENATE.

Signing on to co-sponsor the bill were Reps. MICHAEL BURGESS (R-TX), DANNY DAVIS (D-IL), MIKE GARCIA (R-CA), CHRIS JACOBS (R-NY), BEN MCADAMS (D-UT), MICHAEL MCCAUL (R-TX), JOHN MOOLENAAR (R-MI), BILL PASCRELL (D-NJ), BRAD SCHNEIDER (D-IL), KURT SCHRADER (D-OR), MIKIE SHERRILL (D-NJ), and THOMAS TIFFANY (R-WI). Reps. KATHY CASTOR (D-FL) and MICHAEL CONAWAY (R-TX) are the original sponsors in the HOUSE, and Sens. JOHN BARRASSO (R-WY) and MARTIN HEINRICH (D-NM) are the original SENATE sponsors.

“NAB greatly appreciates the bipartisan coalition of Representatives and Senators who have declared their support for hometown radio stations by cosponsoring the Local Radio Freedom Act,” sad NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH. “A performance royalty would inhibit musicians’ exposure on free and local radio, hurt stations’ ability to serve their communities, and damage the long-standing relationship between broadcasters and the recording industry. In these difficult times for all businesses, radio broadcasters thank lawmakers for opposing a job-killing performance royalty and look forward to continuing to provide unparalleled promotional value for new and established performing artists."

The bill reads, "CONGRESS should not impose any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge relating to the public performance of sound recordings on a local radio station for broadcasting sound recordings over the air, or on any business for the public performance of sound recordings on a local radio station broadcast over the air."

