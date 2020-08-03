Djooky Music Awards

Music platform DJOOKY has launched a global online competition to seek out the most talented artists and songwriters from around the world.

The DJOOKY MUSIC AWARDS (DMA), the first global online song contest co-founded by industry veteran BRIAN MALOUF, is now accepting applications from artists and songwriters all over the world. The first deadline for entries is AUGUST 15th at 12a ET.

The national voting round will take place after that, with each country's winners to be announced. The top three entries from each country qualify for the continental voting round on AUGUST 22nd. The top three entries from each continent will compete for the main prize in the global voting round on AUGUST 29th.

The contest will be judged in the final stages by a panel of prestigious producers, musicians and composers offering artists exposure and the unique opportunity to have their songs heard in a professional, international arena.

In the global final, the results will be determined by way of combining the jury vote and the popular vote whereas in the national and continental rounds the voting power is given solely to the general public.

Entries are welcome from artists from all countries. To take part, an artist or a songwriter must register and upload their song on the DJOOKY website. Full details on how to enter are available via djookyawards.com.

Artists can win:

-- A dream trip to the iconic CAPITOL STUDIOS in LOS ANGELES to record a song with world-famous musicians and an engineer/producer team.

-- A chance to work with top-flight production teams who have worked with artists including MADONNA, AMY WINEHOUSE, QUEEN, STEVIE WONDER and MICHAEL JACKSON.

-- The opportunity to attend coaching sessions with the best music experts globally.

-- A significant cash prize to upgrade recording equipment.

Said MALOUF, "The DJOOKY MUSIC AWARDS is our response to the current situation in which musicians all over the world have found themselves during the pandemic. But it’s also an attempt to democratize and decentralize the music industry globally. We want to create fairer opportunities for musicians who are struggling to break through the power structures which currently exist. In DMA, the power is with the people who decide which song wins over their hearts. It’s a truly democratic initiative and I hope that artists will waste no time in taking advantage of it.’

« see more Net News