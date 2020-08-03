Barry Manilow (Sam Aronov/Shutterstock)

MERCK MERCURIADES' HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND has acquired another leading royalty catalog by acquIring the rights to BARRY MANILOW's music, with total sales of more than 85 million records.

Named the top “Adult Contemporary” chart artist of all time by both RADIO & RECORDS and BILLBOARD, MANILOW has had 12 #1, 29 Top 10 hits and an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles. A SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME inductee, his many accolades include receiving the “BMI ICON AWARD, SOCIETY OF SINGERS;’ “LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD,' AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS’ “FAVORITE POP/ROCK ARTIST” three years running, a TONY, an EMMY and 15 GRAMMY nominations for his work as a producer, arranger and performer.

