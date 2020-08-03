Paul Spagna

Producer PAUL SPAGNA has exited UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS' "HARDDRIVE RADIO with LOU BRUTUS" as of FRIDAY (JULY 31st).

"I'm devastated by the news," he told ALL ACCESS. "I loved that show and I loved my work, but the company 'decided to go in a different direction.' Nothing else to do but pick up the pieces, and look forward to the next gig."

"HARDDRIVE RADIO with LOU BRUTUS" is a two-hour, weekly rock radio show hosted by rock radio veteran BRUTUS syndicated by UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS and broadcasts on over 90 stations nationwide.

Reach out to PAUL at PaulSpagna06@gmail.com or on his cell (516) 849-7711.

