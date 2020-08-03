Nichols' new show

Country artist JOE NICHOLS is now hosting an hourlong monthly show on SIRIUSXM’s Y2Kountry channel. The show, titled “JOE’s Place,” debuted on SATURDAY (8/1). It features music curated by NICHOLS, who shares his personal connections to the songs and artists featured. Each episode will also include a live musical performance from NICHOLS.

The show will air on the first SATURDAY of every month at 4p (CT). NICHOLS is best know for the five #1 hits and five additional Top 10 he notched between 2002 and 2014, including “Brokenheartsville” and “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off.”

“I’m so excited to be expanding my relationship with the SIRIUSXM family by hosting my own show on Y2Kountry," said NICHOLS. "It’s a real full circle moment from the days I hosted the overnight show in ARKANSAS as a teenager, but now I get to play what I want! I hope the listeners enjoy coming along on this new journey with me as we kick off 'JOE’s Place!’”

During the COVID-19 quarantine, NICHOLS has also been hosting the weekly “MERLE MONDAYS” series on his INSTAGRAM and FACEBOOK pages. Created as an homage to his musical hero, MERLE HAGGARD, the show features covers of some of HAGGARD’S greatest songs.

