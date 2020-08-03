Samuelsen

ENTERCOM Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT morning "JAMIE & STONEY" co-host JAMIE SAMUELSEN has passed away, five days after announcing to his listeners that he had been battling colon cancer for the past 19 months (NET NEWS 7/28). SAMUELSEN died SATURDAY (8/1); he was 48.

SAMUELSEN, 48, joined THE TICKET in 2012 and was paired with MIKE STONE for mornings in 2016 after a stint with BOB WOJONOWSKI in evenings. He came to DETROIT in 1994 as a sports update anchor at Sports WDFN-A (1130 THE FAN), then becoming a host alongside GREGG HENSON and, later, GREG BRADY. Leaving THE FAN in 2007, SAMUELSEN worked at FOX affiliate WJBK-TV (FOX 2) and on the morning shows on Active Rock WRIF and Classic Rock WCSX. He is survived by his wife, PBS affiliate WTVS-TV (PBS DETROIT) Anchor/Reporter CHRISTY MCDONALD, and three children.

