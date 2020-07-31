Path Of Heavy Winds & Rain (Photo: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

After dumping lots of rain and inflicting damaging winds on PUERTO RICO and the DOMINICAN REPUBLIC as a tropical storm, ISAIAS became a Category 1 hurricane (winds 74-95 mph) on FRIDAY and SATURDAY, and has now downgraded to a Tropical Storm with 65 mph winds and has followed the predicted path to ride up the EAST COAST this week.

On FRIDAY and through the weekend ISAIAS dumped heavy rains on the BAHAMAS, CUBA, MIAMI and will continue to do so for shoreline points along the FLORIDA COAST and continue to march up the EAST COAST through THURSDAY (8/6) of this week, according to CNN.

According to CNN: ISAIAS left 300,000 to 400,000 people without power in PUERTO RICO, NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAN JUAN meteorologist GABRIEL LOJERO told the network. "It dropped five to 10 inches of rain, triggering flash floods and mudslides on the island. One woman went missing after her car was swept away. A lot of neighborhoods were submerged under water. More wind and rain lashed the DOMINICAN REPUBLIC and HAITI; by storm's end, up to 12 inches of rain accumulated in some areas there."

CUMULUS reported on SUNDAY: Overall downgraded to tropical storm. We are still doing hourly updates through the day and will be back to normal operation MONDAY (8/3).

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP stations across the company are in preparation and execution mode for HURRICANE ISAIAS in affected markets as listed below.



WILMINGTON, DE

AC WJBR-FM PD ERIC JOHNSON and his team are busy doing hurricane preparation. The station plans to be live from 5:30a ET thru 7p ET on TUESDAY during the time (subject to change) the storm is anticipated to pass through and will provide important timely updates after that. Over the weekend, on-air personalities will be passing along storm track updates as well as sending listeners to wjbr.com for more coverage. From an engineering perspective, the station’s generator will be ready to go in the event there is a loss of power.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC. :

According to OM RANDY BLISS, the staffs at the BMG stations are prepared and ready to go for the HURRICANE. The digital team is finalizing a HURRICANE CENTRAL SECTION on the station websites and Apps. This section will have up to date information on the storm, its track and potential impact on the area, which is anticipated (subject to change) to be SUNDAY evening.



The on-air teams will monitor and provide updates all weekend as well as send listeners (using both live and recorded announcements) to the HURRICANE CENTRAL area for the latest information.



The staff is on alert and prepared to execute the cluster’s STORM PLAN, which includes coming in to the station to handle coverage, information and outreach to the community. If the area experiences any kind of direct hit, the station will have a number of options, including using local TV partners to help with information, and simulcasting our stations in a combined effort.



In addition, the engineers are busy checking fuel levels in generators and making sure the stations are prepared to get them fired up to remain on the air as well as reviewing our remote access system to make sure the on-air teams can work offsite if necessary.

AUGUSTA, GA:

According to BMG AUGUSTA VP/Market Manager KENT DUNN, the staff meteorologist is watching closely to see if the storm changes its track. The radio cluster will be ready if the storm changes its track and heads towards AUGUSTA. The stations are also in the process of posting a hurricane tracking map on all of our sites. In addition, the staff will be on standby, if needed, at any time during the weekend.

NEW JERSEY:

BMG NEW JERSEY VP/Regional GM DAN FINN and his team have a strong track record regarding storms and being prepared in each of the company’s local markets. The stations have always remained live and local. They will continue this trend by furnishing local information during the pending hurricane both on-air and through their digital platforms. In addition, all standby generators are being retested. In the event of a hurricane, all facilities will be prepared with food, water and sleeping bags for staff to ensure our commitment to providing our local New Jersey communities with all necessary information.

PHILADELPHIA, PA

According to BMG PHILADELPHIA's CHUCK DAMICO, the stations are in the process of finalizing a deal with a local television news outlet to locally simulcast if necessary. The cluster’s engineering team had all backup equipment checked and serviced. The stations are also in the process of working with a local hotel partner to keep essential staff close to our facilities (much like they would during a major snow storm). In addition, the on-air team will share updates they receive on a local level. The team is also exploring partnerships on a local level on the digital front to have updates on the station websites as well as on social platforms.

TAMPA, ST. PETERSBURG, FL:

According to VP/MARKET MANAGER STEVE TRIPLETT, the local BMG radio properties are busy making sure they are ready if the storm’s track changes and heads towards the area. This includes:

Checking and topping off all generator fuel supplies

Checking all primary, secondary, and tertiary STL links

Primary talent on all stations equipped with remote voice tracking gear

Pre-produced weather update beds, breaks, and production elements prepared

Coordination with our TV weather partners for real-time updates

Digital and social channels ready for weather update messaging

Engineering team on standby for staggered shifts to cover 24/7 needs.

FORT MYERS, FL

According to the BMG SW FLORIDA team, the staff is busy making sure the generators are full of fuel and procedures are in place as part of its overall preparedness plan in the event the storm changes its current anticipated path. If that were to happen, beginning three days out, the stations would provide timely updates that would lead into wall-to-wall coverage (day of). In addition, designated team members would remain in the station to make sure everything is running properly. In addition, the cluster would partner with NBC-2TV to simulcast coverage. At this time, on-air personalities and station personnel are ready to go and on-call (to shift in any way possible) if the storm track changes in order to provide constant updates on the air and via the cluster’s digital and social platforms.

BOSTON, MA

According to VP/Market Manager MARY MENNA, in the event the hurricane tracks towards BOSTON, the stations would be ready to go with their preparedness plan. This includes putting on-air teams up in hotels near the station, stocking the office with food and water. In addition, we would keep an engineer in building/or hotel walking distance as well as at the transmitter (standbys), make sure the generator is filled up, test all back-up systems and have remote equipment ready to go in the event on air personalities need to work from home.

