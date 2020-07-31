Farkas

VOX AM/FM Sports WCPV (101.3 THE GAME)-Sports WEAV-A (960 THE ZONE)/BURLINGTON, VT PD and THE ZONE afternoon co-host BRADY FARKAS has exited the station, according to the BURLINGTON FREE PRESS.

FARKAS has been co-hosting "THE HUDDLE" with ARNIE SPANIER and RICH HASKELL 3-6p (ET); his last show was THURSDAY, and he is being replaced by sister Hot AC WEZF (STAR 92.9) part-timer T.J. MICHAELS, a former PD at GREAT EASTERN RADIO Rock WRFK (107.1 FRANK-FM)/BARRE, VT and Classic Hip Hop WJKS (104.3 KISS-FM)/BURLINGTON, VT.. FARKAS joined the stations in 2016 from TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Sports WTMM (ESPN RADIO 104.5 THE TEAM)/ALBANY, NY, where he served as APD and weekend and fill-in host.

As for the afternoon show, SPANIER and HASKELL will continue, with MICHAELS having a "small, small" on-air role, according to co-owner/GM KEN BARLOW, who attributed FARKAS' departure to low ratings.

« see more Net News