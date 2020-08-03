Pair Of Positive Tests

Two members of the TEXAS RANGERS radio crew have received positive COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS test results, the team announced FRIDAY (7/31). RANGERS radio broadcaster MATT HICKS was named as one of the crew testing positive over the previous 10 days; the team closed the facility at the new GLOBE LIFE FIELD to any media members unless they test negative, and has sanitized all media areas and broadcast booths.

With HICKS sidelined and ERIC NADEL opting to stay away from the booth this weekend after testing negative, flagship ENTERCOM Sports KRLD-F (105.3 THE FAN)/DALLAS' JARED SANDLER and former RANGERS players DAVID MURPHY and MARK MCLEMORE called the games from separate booths at the new ballpark, with THE FAN's ZACH WOLCHUK hosting pre-game and post-game shows from THE FAN's studios.

"The health and safety of our employees are a top priority, and the RANGERS will continue to diligently enforce the pandemic protocols that are in place at GLOBE LIFE FIELD," the RANGERS said in a statement issued FRIDAY. "These include temperature checks upon entering the building, mandatory wearing of face coverings, and regular sanitation and cleaning of the GLOBE LIFE FIELD facilities."

