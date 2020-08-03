Ed Mann's New Book

ALL ACCESS sends congrats to our good friend, MANN GROUP Pres. ED MANN on the release of his new book, "For The Love Of Radio," which is now available on the book's site, or on KINDLE from BOOK HOUSE PUBLISHING.

MANN told ALL ACCESS, "FTLOR was 17 years in the making, and for the month of AUGUST, $1 from each purchase on the site goes to fight COVID-19 in the hospitals. MINDY And I will be donating to DIRECT RELIEF from book sales, and will likely continue through FALL.

"The first 50 get an autographed copy of the paperback. OK, the second 50, too! For you instant gratification ebook/Kindle/digital fans, there's an AMAZONG link on the site, as well. Hey, get both, and then 2 bucks goes to DIRECT RELIEF!

So, a great summer read, and a good cause. Feel free to forward. And listen for me on K-EARTH/LOS ANGELES this week with GARY BRYAN, and on KFI-A/LOS ANGELES with TIM CONWAY, JR. More to come on air, 'For the Love of Radio.'"

